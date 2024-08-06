Ben went big as Ramsey went top, Castor coronation not far away and big game for Cambs' veterans

Ross Keymer cracked a century for Ufford Park against Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

​Ben Saunders cracked a century as Ramsey raced back to the top of Cambs Division One following a 144-run win over Southill Park.

​It was a one-man batting show from Saunders as Ramsey were dismissed for 210 with brother Mark the only other player to pass 20.

But destructive bowling from Michael Cafferkey (5-23) and Sandun Madushanka (4-11) ensured a maximum 25-point win and a return to the top as previous leaders Histon were beaten by Cambridge St Giles.

Ramsey should consolidate their advantage as they travel to struggling Sawston & Babraham seconds on Saturday.

Ross Keymer cracked a century for Ufford Park against Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

Castor’s coronation as Division Two champions can’t be far away after they made it 12 wins from 13 completed games with a 31-run success over St Ives & Warboys.

Captain Connor Parnell (41), recent recruit Oliver Calpin (3-25) and former skipper Reece Smith (3-35) were the star men for Castor who host second-placed Newmarket at Port Lane on Saturday (noon).

Bottom club Stamford Town won by for just the second round as Andrew Hulme (77) and Tom Williams (73no) scored well against Cambridge NCI.

March Town slipped back into the drop zone after suffering a 53-run defeat at Kimbolton.

Ross Keymer’s 115 proved crucial as Ufford Park beat Barnack in the Division Three derby by 11 runs.

OVER 50s

Former Peterborough Town skipper Ajaz Akhtar skippers Cambs as they host Lancashire in a National quarter-final match at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge on Sunday (11am).