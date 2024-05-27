Batting woes spilled into a second day for Bourne, misery for Market Deeping, but Castor challenging, Kiwi on fire and 8 wickets for George

Bevan Stokie top scored for Castor at Cambridge NCI. Photo David Lowndes.

​Bourne Town suffered a second batting collapse in two days as they crashed and burned in their Winkworth T20 Cup semi-final against Grantham at Sleaford on Bank Holiday Monday.

​Bourne were dismissed for just 44 as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat, 24 hours after crumbling to 107 all out against Peterborough Town in an ECB Club KO game.

Only Jonathan Cheer (19) made double figures for Bourne. He had also top scored with 52 against Town.

The weekend had started well for Bourne who beat Long Sutton in a canter in a Lincs Premier Division game at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

Robert Bentley smacked 116 from 90 balls (13 fours, 5 sixes) as Bourne strolled to their victory target of 240 in 36-and-a-half overs. Paul Edgeller had earlier struck 106 from 99 balls (11 fours, 4 sixes) for Sutton.

Market Deeping suffered a miserable day in their Premier Division fixture against Woodhall Spa at Outgang Road. Deeping were shot out for 72 with Woodhall racing home for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs to move to the top of the table.

Spalding lost by 167 runs at Sleaford after the hosts piled up 353-3 in their 50 overs.

​CAMBS LEAGUE

​Castor look set to make a sustained challenge for the Cambs Division Two title.

​The villagers made it three wins out of four with a comprehensive 128-run win at Cambridge NCI.

Bevan Stokie struck 75 and Reece Smith a run-a-ball 59 as Castor reached 218-9 and that proved plenty as the hosts were despatched for just 90. Wily left-armer Nick Cowley (3-18) returned the best figures.

Castor are second, 15 points behind leaders Newmarket, while March Town now appear to be getting their act together after completing back-to-backs wins.

Having a star overseas helps and Kiwi Josh Fisher was unbeaten on 85 when March passed Stamford Town’s 201-5 with four wickets in hand. Fisher is the leading run scorer in the division with 336 in four innings at an average of 112.

The outstanding individual Cambs League performance was delivered by Northants-affiliated pace bowler George Gowler who took 8-16 in 13 overs for his local club Wisbech Town in a Division One fixture against Eaton Socon.

The visitors to Harecroft Road were bundled out for a paltry 49 which Wisbech duly knocked off without losing a wicket.

The Fenmen are up to fifth, but 58 points behind leaders Ramsey Town who have won all six of their matches, the latest a 158-run romp at Blunham where Taylor West (69), Mark Edwards (3-15) and Jack Hodgson (3-29) performed best.

Barnack claimed their first win, at the fourth attempt, since promotion from the Hunts Division One to Cambs Division Three, and they did it in style at Histon seconds.

Barnack were 23-4 and 94-5 before Zaheer Abbas cracked 98 from just 73 balls, a knock that included 12 fours and four sixes.

Abbas had a willing ally in Mohammed Raheel who bashed 61 from 43 balls. He struck five sixes and three fours and their stand of 113 helped Barnack on their way to 277 all out.

Histon, who are bottom of the table, were never in the hunt and mustered 122 in reply for a 155-run defeat. Shahid Muhammed (4-27) and Tariq Aziz (3-14) did most of the damage.