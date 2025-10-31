Barnack's master batsman Asim Butt will pick up two awards at the Rutland League presentation night

By Alan Swann
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:00 GMT
Bashrat Hussain (front) performed superbly for Peterborough Town in 2025. Photo Andy Dann.placeholder image
Bashrat Hussain (front) performed superbly for Peterborough Town in 2025. Photo Andy Dann.
The Rutland Cricket League presentation night will take place at Milton Golf Club on Saturday, November 15.

Local individual prize winners are...

Division One: Batting - Asim But (Barnack), Bowling Bashrat Hussain (Peterborough Town), Most Man-of-the-Match awards – Asim Butt (Barnack). Division Three: Batting – Binoy Thomas (United Sports). Division Four East: Batting – Flynn McMillan (Moulton Harrox), Bowling – Stephen Palmer (Whittlesey). Division Four West: Batting – John Ironmonger (Benefield). Tom Sutterby wicket-keeping award: Haroon Rehman City CC). Best teenage performance – Sam Beasant (Oundle).

Pitch awards went to Peterborough Town in Division One and City CC (Woodlands) in Division Two.

