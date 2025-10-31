Barnack's master batsman Asim Butt will pick up two awards at the Rutland League presentation night
Local individual prize winners are...
Division One: Batting - Asim But (Barnack), Bowling Bashrat Hussain (Peterborough Town), Most Man-of-the-Match awards – Asim Butt (Barnack). Division Three: Batting – Binoy Thomas (United Sports). Division Four East: Batting – Flynn McMillan (Moulton Harrox), Bowling – Stephen Palmer (Whittlesey). Division Four West: Batting – John Ironmonger (Benefield). Tom Sutterby wicket-keeping award: Haroon Rehman City CC). Best teenage performance – Sam Beasant (Oundle).
Pitch awards went to Peterborough Town in Division One and City CC (Woodlands) in Division Two.