Awesome Asim completes a remarkable run-laden season for Barnack CC and Peterborough Town star closing in on 1,000 Northants Premier Division runs

Asim Butt also won individual awards last season.

Barnack CC’s batting genius Asim Butt has completed a magnificent personal season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butt accumulated 1,858 runs playing in Cambs Division Three and Rutland Division One for his club, as well as two T20 Cup competitions. He was denied the chance to reach 1,000 competitive runs in Rutland League organised cricket when rain washed out Barnack’s final game at bottom club Oakham before the visitors had a chance to bat.

Butt finished on 997 runs from 16 innings, scored at an average of 76.69. He hit 4 centuries and 2 half centuries and scored his runs at 91.62 per 100 balls. Butt hit 869 runs in 12 Division One knocks with a top score of 165 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butt, a former Northants League professional at Peterborough Town and Brigstock, batted 16 times in Cambs Division Three, scoring 861 runs at an average of 71.75. Fittingly he was 53 not out when Barnack completed a last-day title win. He struck 2 tons and 5 half centuries and scored his runs at 80.73 per 100 balls. Butt struck a top score of 138.

Remarkably the second highest run scorer in Rutland Division One so far batted just 6 times! Burghley Park’s Keyan Gace hammered 492 runs at an average of 123 with a top score of 214 not out.

Peterborough Town’s Josh Smith has three innings to score 73 runs to reach 1,000 in the Northants Premier Division this season, a feat he also achieved in 2022. Smith was dismissed for 19 in Saturday’s defeat at Old Northamptonians.

He is already on 1,100 runs in all Northants League competitions, 927 of which have come in the top flight from just 14 knocks at an average of over 84. The opener has compiled 4 tons and 4 half centuries with a top score of 135 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has scored 351 more runs than any other Premier Division batsman. The next most prolific Town batsman is Nick Green on 370 runs. Oundle Town’s highest run scorer is captain Mark Hodgson with 384 runs.

Oundle do have the leading wicket-taker in the top-flight though. Left-arm spinner Harrison Craig has claimed 35 victims, 4 more than any other bowler. Pro Hayatullah Niazi is Peterborough Town’s top wicket-taker with 27.