Mark Saunders of Burghley Park is bowled by Peterborough Town's Karanpal Singh in the Stamford Shield Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ashwin bagged 6-9 in four overs as Town were shot out for just 48 in 12 overs. The city side don’t field their biggest stars in this competition, but they did employ seven players with first-team experience this summer.

But they had no answer to Ashwin’s deadly accuracy as he picked up two wickets in each of his first three overs to wreck Town’s reply to Burghley’s 153-9.

Caius Headley picked up two wickets as only Danny Iqbal, who finished 15 not out, reached double figures for Town.

Burghley Park's Ben Woodward is stumped by Peterborough Town wicket-keeper Kyle Medcalf off the bowling of Karanpal Singh in the Stamford Shield FInal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Earlier Pete Foster had rescued Burghley from 28-2 with a well-struck 51 from just 37 balls. Mark Saunders (25) and Sam Potter (21) made useful contributions as Jamie Smith and Karanpal Singh collected two wickets apiece for Town.

It’s a second successive final defeat for Town in this competition, while Burghley were gaining ample compensation after losing to Bourne in the final of the Stamford T20 Charity Cup last weekend.