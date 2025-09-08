Aussie spins Spalding to a vital success, Market Deeping win relegation battle, Ramsey set for another title, Oundle Town crush Peterborough Town

Karanpal Singh of Peterborough Town is run out to complete an 80-run Northants Premier Division win for Oundle Town at Bretton Gate. Photo Andy Dann

Aussie leg-spinner Walter Kinlock bagged 8 wickets as Spalding thumped Bourne by 7 wickets to boost their bid to avoid relegation from the Lincs Premier Division.

But Spalding remain in the drop zone after local rivals Market Deeping fought hard to record a key 4-wicket win at home to another endangered team Grimsby. There is just 4 points between all three teams with bottom club Nettleham, winners themselves on Saturday, still not definitely down. All teams have 2 games left to play.

Deeping visit Nettleham next weekend (September 13) when Spalding host mid-table Sleaford (11.30am) and Grimsby entertain in-form Grantham.

Kinlock bagged 8-19 as Bourne were shot out for just 79 to become the division’s leading wicket-taker with 47. Deeping were indebted to a key 6th-wicket stand between Matty Mills (58no) and George Woods (52), plus Javed Ghani's well-struck 32 not out to get them past Grimsby’s 245 with almost 5 overs to spare.

Arnie Gough of Oundle is bowled during an easy win at Peterborough Town. Photo Andy Dann

Burghley Park were beaten by 3 wickets at title-chasing Lindum despite 65 from opener James Laud.

Ramsey are set for a second successive Cambs Division One title after another day of change at the top. Burwell & Exning started the day in pole position, but were crushed by Eaton Socon enabling Ramsey to return to the summit after a 5-wicket win at bottom club Upwood. There is only one weekend to go and Ramsey finish the season at home to relegated Blunham (11am).

Star men for ‘The Rams’ at Upwood were Mark Saunders (84no), Michael Cafferkey (58) and Sandun Madushanka (3-26). Madushanka is top of the wicket-taking charts in Division One with 55.

The old guard steered Wisbech to their 71-run win at Foxton Granta after Jamie Seabrook had hit 92 of ‘The Fenman’s’ 198. Former Cambs men James Williams (5-27) and Gary Freear (4-20) then dismantled the home side’s reply.

Oundle Town beat Peterborough Town by 80 runs in a Northants Premier Division clash at Bretton Gate on the day Finedon claimed a 4th successive title with a 10-wicket hammering of Kettering Town.

Both local clubs will be disappointed to finish so far adrift of the champions, but Oundle did at least move to within 4 points of second-placed Town. Mark Hodgson (54) and skipper Pat Harrington (48 from 36 balls) batted best in Oundle’s 229 all out before Prim Patel dismissed the division’s top batsman Josh Smith for the second time this season early in the city’s side reply.

Nick Green scored a defiant 69 for the hosts as the division’s leading wicket-taker Harrison Craig returned miserly figures of 3-10 from 10 overs. Smith had earlier taken 4-13 for his side.

Oundle host Kettering next Saturday (11am) when Peterborough Town are at home to Geddington.