Attractive weekend of cricket for Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate

Mark Edwards appealing.

The city side host fierce rivals Old Northamptonians in a Northants Premier Division match at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11am) and then start their ECB National Club Championship at home to Hertfordshire Premier League club Hertford on Sunday (1pm).

The ECB Club Championship is a 40-over contest with Town keen to go better than last season’s run to the area final where they were controversially beaten by a Cambridge Granta side strengthened by players from other clubs.

Town couldn’t approach a big weekend in a much better frame of mind. Six competitive matches in the Northants League and Rutland League have delivered six wins so far. They currently share leadership of the Premier Division with newly-promoted Kislingbury Temperance who host Oundle Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star seamer Mark Edwards should return for Town after a two-week absence through illness.

Reigning champions Bourne are level on points at the top of the Lincs Premier Division with Grantham and Woodhall Spa. The local side host struggling Bracebridge Heath on Saturday (11.30am) before they travel to crack East Anglian Premier Division side Swardeston for an ECB Club Championship contest on Sunday.

Main Saturday fixtures

Northants Premier Division

Kislingbury v Oundle, Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Market Deeping v Scunthorpe, Spalding v Lincoln.

Cambs Division One

March v Histon, Ramsey v Eaton Socon, Stamford v Old Leysians, Wisbech v Newmarket/

Cambs Division Two