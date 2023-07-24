Asim in charge in big Barnack win, bold Adidda move backfires

Addida’s Dhaivat Mehta is bowled during the game against Buckden. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Butt’s 112 and 41 from Shahzad Amir pushed Barnack up to 225-9 in their 45 overs.

The hosts looked set for victory though while Patrick Croker (76) and Danyaal Malik (51) were going well, but Butt dismissed both on his way to figures of 6-45 from nine overs.

Barnack are now 41 points clear at the top of the table. City are second.

Vidit Matta in action for Adidda against Buckden. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Division Two Long Sutton are 55 points ahead of the rest after piling up 302 in 45 overs against Whittlesey to set up a 102-run win. Paul Edgeller struck 102 from 74 balls.

Werrington beat Newborough by 122 runs after some late hitting from Hamza Jarral (61, five sixes) in the city side’s 231-6.

And City CC seconds closed the gap on Division Three leaders Stamford Town to 14 points after a 149-run win over United Sports. Gulraiz Khan top scored with 61 of City’s 228-8.

City side Adidda probably felt they were stealing a march on the rest of Hunts Division One by playing through persistent rain at Thomas Deacon Academy.

But the decision backfired on the team who started the day top of the table as they were thrashed by Buckden by 10 wickets and failed to pick up a single point!

As a result Adidda lost top spot to Elstow who collected seven points from an abandoned game.

Srikanth Tummala top scored with 31 as Adidda were dismissed for just 84, a total Buckden passed in eight overs.

Castor managed to dodge the showers in Cambs Division Two and pinch an important win to move into the top half of the table.

The match at Godmanchester was reduced to 20 overs a side and Castor reached their victory target of 132 with eight wickets and almost four overs in hand. Reece Smith finished 51 not out from 42 balls.