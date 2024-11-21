An explosive start to a new season from Bretton CC

The record-breaking Bretton CC indoor team, back row left to right, Dave Loosley, Mark Drake, Mark Buckingham and Luke Marriott, front, Neil Buckingham, Dave Bennett and Ethan Bennett.

​Bretton CC made an explosive start to the Hunts Indoor League at Bushfield Sports Centre.

​They dismissed last season’s runners-up Werrington for just 19 to set up an easy win on the opening day of the campaign.

League officials believe this to be the lowest score in the competition’s long history.

Spin twins Mark Drake (2-5) and Neil Buckingham (2-14) did the damage for Bretton and there were also two direct hit run outs with Drake contributing one of them.

The Whittlesey CC indoor team, back row left to right, Pete Tarttelin, Brett Wright and Josh Fox, front, Chayan Mullick, Chris White and Ian Jones.

Werrington did take two early wickets, but Bretton raced home with 38 balls remaining.

Defending champions Ufford Park were also beaten. They only lost once last season and that was on the opening day to Pak Azad.

And lightning struck twice as they lost to the same team again this time by 38 runs.

Pak Azad made 114 all out from 9.1 overs – it’s a 10-over competition – with opening batsman Sharoz Hussain top scoring with 42 which included three sixes..

He received most support from Haroon Bashir with 31. In reply Ufford collapsed to 76 all out with Hussain the chief destroyer with 2-9 from 1.2 overs and two direct hit run outs.

Whittlesey made their debut in the competition, but they were to be undone in their first match by Wansford who won by five wickets.

Chris White (31) and Josh Fox (26) both retired for Whittlesey – batsman retire after scoring 25, but can return – who finished on 110-3, but Wansford got over the finish line only one wicket down.

Experienced campaigners Andy Briault and Nick Bradbury both retired for Wansford and youngster Kester Sainsbury scored quickly at the end to secure the win with 17 balls still to go.

And AK11 were also victorious on the opening day with a four-wicket win over Hampton.

Hampton’s 103 all out was built around their opening batsman Shoaib Ali (29) and captain Ali Shah (24). with Sudheer Jafeer taking 2-12, a catch and a run out for Pak Azad.

Hassan Amier took three catches and executed a run out before AK11 raced to victory with opening batsman Zaheer Abas and Abrar Ahmad both retiring with 27. The latter hit three sixes.

RESULTS

Paz Azad 114 (S. Hussain 42, H. Bashir 31) beat Ufford Park 76 (D. Peroo 21, S. Hussain 2-9) by 4 wkts.

AK 11 104-2 (Z. Abbas 27ret, A. Ahmed 27ret) beat Hampton 103 (S. Ali 29, A. Shah 24, S. Jafeer 2-12) by 4 wkts.

Wansford 110-1 (N. Bradbury 27ret, A. Briault 25ret, K. Sainsbury 23no) beat Whittlesey 109-3 (C. White 32, J. Fox 26) by 5 wkts.

Bretton 20-2 beat Werrington 19 (M. Drake 2-5, N. Buckingham 2-14) by 4 wkts.

FIXTURES

Sunday November 24

2.30pm: Pak Azad v Werrington; 3.30pm: Hampton v Whittlesey; 4.30pm: Wansford v AK11; 5.30pm: Bretton v Ufford Park.