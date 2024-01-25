All to play for in local cricket's version of 'Super Sunday'

The AK 11 indoor team. Back row left to right: Zaheer Abbas, Hamza Shamim, Abrar Ahmed, front Sudheer Jafeer, Mo Sabir, Mohammed Nadeem Zahid.

​Ufford Park are top after recording a fifth straight victory last weekend, but they must beat Hampton in their last match this weekend to secure a first title since 2018/19.

Hot on their heels is the chasing pack with AK11, Hampton and Werrington all log-jammed three points back.

Ufford beat bottom club Wansford by 40 runs in their penultimate contest.

Openers Usman Sadiq (40) and Andy Larkin (33) set the foundations for Ufford, but a brutal quickfire 31 from Stuart Elderkin was also crucial in a total of 145

Wansford captain Kelsey Brace took a wicket plus three excellent back wall catches. In reply Brace led from the front again with 30, but Wansford were undone by the seam and swing of Sadiq and Larkin who took 2-16 and 2-14 respectively.

AK11 are second after beating Bretton by 25 runs. Opener Sudheer Jafeer top scored with an unbeaten 43 and a bruising unbeaten 33 from just eight deliveries from Hassan Ameir saw AK post 135- 4

Bretton started off like a train in pursuit with 60 on the board after four overs. However, Zaheer Abbas with 2-18 and two direct hit run outs from Sufyan Mazaher undermined Bretton’s response despite 43 from Ethan Bennett.

Hampton moved up to third after a 45-run over city rivals Werrington. An unbeaten 54 from Jawad Ghani and an unbeaten 38 from Ali Ghazsanfar saw Hampton post 157-3, which was too many despite the best efforts of Werrington captain Muhammad Toseeq who finished unbeaten with 44.

Pak Azad recorded their third victory of the season after a dramatic collapse from Sheikh CC. Sheikh looked on course to pass Pak Azad’s 116, but they lost their last four wickets for 22 runs and their last three wickets for five runs to lose by 41 runs.

Standings: 1 Ufford Park 15pts, 2 AK 11 12pts, 3 Hampton 12pts, 4 Werrington 12pts, 5 Bretton 9pts, 6 Pak Azad 9pts, 7 Sheikh 0pts, 8 Wansford 0pts.