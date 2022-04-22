Castor Cricket Club captain Reece Smith in action.

The Northants Premier Division and Lincs Premier Division have full programmes tomorrow (Saturday) while Stamford Town host Wisbech Town (noon) in the only Cambs Division One game.

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to all the leading local clubs to find out all the news and to guage confidence levels. We also made our own predictions.

BOURNE: Lincs Premier Division. Captain: Courtney Kruger. Ins: Johnny Cheer (Boston) Carl Wilson (Grantham). Outs: Matthew Kidd. Club comment: “The aim is to win back to back titles,” captain Kruger. One to watch: Rob Bentley. Swanny’s prediction: Tough to see who can stop them, especially with the addition of two quality players.

Sam Jarvis has left Peterborough Town for Oundle Town.

CASTOR: Cambs Division Two. Captain: Reece Smith. Ins: Bevan Stokie (Australia), Tom Beale (St Ives), Arshad Majeed (Barnack), George Butler (Brixworth). Outs: None. Club comment: “Top four would represent a very good season in a tough league and we are hoping for a good run in the National Village Cup,” captain Smith. One to watch: All-rounder Stuart Dockerill. Useful runs at the top of the order and usually wickets at the top of the opposition order. Swanny’s prediction: They can get that top four finish with good leadership and a strong team spirit.

MARCH TOWN: Cambs Division One. Captain: Sam Clarke. In: Aron Visser (South Africa). Outs: Saranga Rajaguru, Andrew George. Club comment: “A mid-table finish is expected,” new captain Clarke. One to watch: Off spinner Shae Pooley. Swanny’s prediction: They’ll miss Rajaguru with bat and ball so bottom half unless Visser is quality.

MARKET DEEPING: Lincs Premier Division. Captain: James Hook. Ins: Matty Mills (Newborough), Will Naylor (Spalding), Ashar Hafeez (Pakistan).Outs: No-one. Club comment: “A nice mid-table to top-half finish would be ideal,” captain Hook. One to watch: Josh Smith to build on an excellent 2021.Swanny’s prediction: A struggle towards mid-table.

OUNDLE TOWN: Northants Premier Division. Captain: Dan Robinson. Ins: Sam Jarvis (Peterborough Town), Josh Honey (South Africa), Will Compton (Ex-Newborough & Ketton), James Pope (Nassington), Jack Ranganathan (St Ives). Outs: Pete Foster, Harrison Craig. Club comment: “I’m hoping for a top four finish,” new captain Robinson. One to watch: Mark Hodgson, now he’s free of captaincy concerns. Swanny’s prediction: Craig is a big loss so mid-table.

PETERBOROUGH TOWN: Northants Premier Division. Captain: David Clarke. In: Danny Mohammed (Brigstock). Out: Sam Jarvis. Club comment: “We have a winning formula which remains in place,” captain Clarke. One to watch: Sulemain Saleem, a patient, classy batsman. Swanny’s prediction: Unless other clubs have strengthened expect Town and Finedon to battle it out for the title.

RAMSEY: Cambs Division One. Captain: Jordan Cafferkey. Ins: Tommy Morrison (Australia), Elliot Durrant (Australia). Outs: No-one. Club comment: “We are aiming for a top-half finish,”club spokesman. One to watch: TJ Harding, a spinner who has come on a lot over the winter. Swanny’s prediction: Fifth with a following wind.

SPALDING: Lincs Premier Division. Captain: Chris Dring. Ins: Mitch Freeman (Australia), Waqas Malik (London). Outs: Will Naylor. Club comment: “I would expect to finish comfortably last,” captain Dring. One to watch: Jonny Manton. Swanny’s prediction: Who am I to argue with the captain?

STAMFORD TOWN: Cambs Division One. Captain: Tim Juggins. In: Vincent Scheepers. Outs: Ben Peck, Simon Prentice. Club comment: “After a good first season in Division One we are looking to cement our place by finishing mid-table,” said new captain Juggins. “We have lost a couple of consistent performers because of moves to other parts of the country, but that gives others the opoortunity to stand up and make a difference.” Ones to watch: Vamshi Parvathaneni who had a stellar debut season and all-rounder Alex Birch. Swanny’s prediction: Mid-table could be hard to achieve.

UFFORD PARK: Cambs Division Two. Captain: Joe Harrington. Ins: No-one. Outs: No-one. Club comment: “Better player availability should lead to a mid-table finish,” captain Harrington. One to watch: Fast bowler Hugo Bell. Swanny’s prediction: Mid-table sounds about right.