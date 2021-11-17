A surprise extra award for dominant Peterborough Town CC, all the Rutland League winners and minor counties star leaves Oundle Town CC

Peterborough Town with their haul of Northants League trophies.

The League’s ‘outstanding achievement’ award normally goes to an individual, but was instead presented to the Town club who won a unique ‘double treble’ last season.

The first and second XIs both won their division and their respective T20 events, while the senior side won the trophy for the best record in the win/lose part of the Premier Division season. The second XI also won the Division Two League Cup.

Individual awards also came Town’s way with first team opening batsman/off spinner Josh Smith picking up the player-of-the season prize and Sam Jarvis collecting the young player of the season trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Jarvis with the Northants League young player of the year prize.

The former Orton Park CC teenager enjoyed an outstanding all-round season with the second team scoring 487 runs at an average of 45 and taking 16 wickets at just over 12 runs apiece.

Smith took 25 Premier Division wickets at a shade over 16 runs each and scored 688 runs at an average of just under 53.

Peterborough Town also collected a few Rutland League awards at the competition’s presentation night.

Town won the Division One title for the third season in a row and Bretton Gate was voted best pitch in the top flight by the umpires.

Northants Premier Division player-of-the-season Josh Smith.

Local Rutland League winners: Division One: Batting - Josh Bowers (Wisbech), Bowling - Jawad Ghani (City CC), Most man of the match awards - Ajaz Akhtar (Barnack).

Division Two: Batting - Hamish Bell (Ufford Park), Bowling - Alex Birch (Stamford). Best pitch - Newborough.

Division Three: Batting - Matt Bird (Ketton). Bowling - Alistair Hayden (Hampton).

Division Four East: Batting - Dean Cornish (Uffington). Bowling - Kasim Hussain (P’boro Town).

Harrison Craig has left Oundle Town CC.

Division Four West: Batting - Divyeash Vaseeharan (Orton Park).

Best teenage performance: Harry Richardson 8-37 for Newborough v Oakham.

Young cricketer of the year: Hamish Bell (Ufford Park).