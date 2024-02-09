Star Peterborough Town batsman Josh Smith in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Bourne will host reigning Northants and Stamford Shield T20 champions Peterborough Town at the Abbey Lawn on Monday, May 13.

Town are new entrants into the Stamford Cup this season.

First round draw: Ketton Sports v Barnack; Burghley Park v Stamford Town; Oundle Town v Castor; Uffington v CC Peterborough; Bourne v Peterborough Town; Newborough v Whittlesey; Ufford Park v Uppingham Town. Bye Market Deeping.

Peterborough Town start their defence of the Shield at Wh ittlesey on May 20.

First round draw: Ufford Park v Bourne; Barnack v Nassington; Market Deeping v Stamford Town; Ketton Sports v Newborough; Whittlesey v Peterborough Town; Uppingham Town v Burghley Park; Oundle Town v CC Peterborough; Bye Castor.

NATIONAL CUP

The draw for the ECB National Club Championship has been kind to Peterborough Town.

Town will host Norfolk Premier Division side Fakenham in the first round in May and then either Spalding Town or East Anglian Premier Division side Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers CC in the second round, also at home.

Bourne are also in the same section and play at home to crack East Anglian side Mildenhall in round one.

Oundle are new entrants and start at home to Harpenden.

NEW SIGNING

​Peterborough Town CC have signed teenage fast bowler Alex Green for the 2024 season.

​Green took 52 wickets for the Leicestershire Academy side last summer and will play for Town when his commitments to Stamford School and his county allow.

The 6ft 6ins paceman, who is 17 this month, is the younger brother of new Town skipper Nick Green.

Town are also thought to be seeking an Australian import in an attempt to regain their Northants Premier Division crown from champions Finedon.