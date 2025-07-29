A hat-trick of T20 titles for Peterborough Town, Peterborough Champs CC live up to their name and a notable success for Kashmir CC

Peterborough Town's Stamford Shield-winning squad. Photo Andy Dann.

Peterborough Town completed a hat-trick of Shield successes with a convincing 35-run win over Uppingham Town in the final at Ketton Sports CC on Monday.

Hayatullah Niazi (49, 29 balls, 4 6s) top scored in Town’s 165-3 with Scott Howard (43no) and David Clarke (28no) also scoring well.

Uppingham never threatened a shock win and closed on 130-9 with Jamie Smith (3-17) and Daniel Oldham (3-33) the most successful bowlers while Niazi completed a man-of-the-match performance with a 2-13 spell.

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

The winning Peterborough Champs cricket team.

Peterborough Champs lived up to their name by lifting the Killingsworth Cup.The Champs beat AK 11 by 17 runs after an absorbing final at Orton Park CC with Adil Hussain named man of the match for his unbeaten 45 in the T20 competition.

The winners had been in early trouble at 8-2, but Qamran Qureshi also contributed a vital 36 before he retired. Batsmen have to retire at 35, but can come back in if all other wickets are lost.

Qureshi and Hussain added 87 for the third wicket, but 135-5 quickly became 142-8 after a team hat-trick from AK 11 which included two run outs.

In reply AK slipped to 43-4, with Champs’ captain Humza Qureshi taking two wickets including a smart caught and bowled. A recovery was led by Sufyan Mazhar (retired on 35) and Muhammad Rizwan (24), but Ayaaz Qureshi’s 3-30 from his 4 overs helped see the cup into his side’s hands.

The winning Kashmir cricket team.

The John Bigham Plate Final was also held in front of a decent crowd at Orton Park and Kashmir were comfortable seven wickets winners over Bharat Sports.

Nilesh Kuchadia top scored in Bharat's 142-5 with an undefeated 37. Dhaivat Mehta (36no) and Anil Patel (24no) also scored well with Asher Mahmood (2-17) and Zaheer Abbas (2-25) bowling best for Kashmir.

A brutal 35 which included three 6s and three 4s from man-of-the-match Jawad Ghani set Kashmir on the way to victory. Abdul Shafiq (35, retired) and Tanveer Hussain (29no) also batted well with Parth Sorathiya taking 2-24 for Bharat.