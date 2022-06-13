Barnack CC before their defeat at the hands of Peterborough Town in Rutland Division One, front row, left to right, Zulfikar Ali, Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Yaseen, Waqas Butt, Asim Butt, back, Arshad Majeed, Shahzad Amir, Ajaz Akhtar, Amir Munir, Kyle Irving, Muhammad Raheel. Photo: David Lowndes.

Uppingham Town opener Sam Hodson smacked 204 at Uffington in the same division as his side rattled up 420-4 in their 45 overs! Fellow opener George Morley struck 103 in a game Uppingham won by a massive 270 runs.

Peterborough Town seconds, who started the day bottom of the table, are off the mark in Northants Division One as they claimed a surprise six-wicket win at leaders Wollaston.

Seamers Mohammed Abu Bakr Raza (4-13), Danny Iqbal (3-32) and Jamie Smith (3-37) did the damage as Wollaston were rushed out for just 86.

Barnack's Ajaz Akhtar is caught for 17 in the Rutland Division One match against Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Burghley Park made it three wins out of three Hunts Division One matches as they saw off Barnack by five wickets. Ajaz Akhtar (85 from 71 balls, 19 fours) scored freely as Barnack posted 209 all out, but 84 from Christopher Armstrong and unbeaten 62 (40 balls) from Sam Potter took Burghley home.

Hayden Bream (94), Jack Scarff (86) and James Wiltshire (5-28) starred as Sawtry beat Bretton by 84 runs in Division Two and in Division Three Saqib Hafeez Dar smacked 118 from just 69 balls for Falcon seconds to set up a huge 264-run win over Blunham thirds.