City of Peterborough Tennis Club win prestigious trophy for the third time in four years
City hosted the final and beat Huntingdon 6-2. In this competition the teams play two mixed matches followed by one men’s and one ladies’ doubles match with all sets counting towards the final score.
Final scores
City names first
MIxed 1: James Lewis & Fiona Frost lost to Tristan Bacon & Natasha Scott 2-6, 5-7.
Mixed 2: Alex Parker & Katrin Turvey beat Alex Howard & Ayla Wood 6-0, 6-0.
Ladies: Katrin Turvey & Fiona Frost beat Natasha Scott & Ayla Wood 6-2, 6-2.
Men: James Lewis & Alex Parker beat Tristan Bacon & Alex Howard 6-3, 6-3.
City beat Longthorpe in the 2024 final and Stamford in the 2022 final.