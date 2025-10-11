City of Peterborough Tennis Club win prestigious trophy for the third time in four years

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
City of Peterborough Tennis Club celebrate their Don Brace Cup win. From the left, Alex Parker, James Lewis, Thomas Blackburn (team captain), Dennis Vincent (Hunts & Peterborough League chairman), Fiona Frost and Katrin Turvey. Photo Geoff Smith.placeholder image
City of Peterborough Tennis Club have won the Don Brace Cup for the third time in four seasons.

City hosted the final and beat Huntingdon 6-2. In this competition the teams play two mixed matches followed by one men’s and one ladies’ doubles match with all sets counting towards the final score.

Final scores

City names first

MIxed 1: James Lewis & Fiona Frost lost to Tristan Bacon & Natasha Scott 2-6, 5-7.

Mixed 2: Alex Parker & Katrin Turvey beat Alex Howard & Ayla Wood 6-0, 6-0.

Ladies: Katrin Turvey & Fiona Frost beat Natasha Scott & Ayla Wood 6-2, 6-2.

Men: James Lewis & Alex Parker beat Tristan Bacon & Alex Howard 6-3, 6-3.

City beat Longthorpe in the 2024 final and Stamford in the 2022 final.

