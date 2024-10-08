City of Peterborough Tennis Club too strong for Longthorpe in prestigious cup final

At the Don Brace Cup Final, back row, left to right, Dennis Vincent (competition chairman), George Green, James Lewis, Ben Rostaing, Toby Eldred, Geoff Smith (competition official). Front, Katrin Turvey, Anita Duff, Lesley Luton and Vicky Axe.

​Hot favourites City of Peterborough beat Longthorpe convincingly in the final of the Don Brace Cup at Bretton Gate.

​The Hunts and Peterborough Tennis League knockout competition involves two mixed matches, followed by two same sex doubles games and City won all eight battles convincingly.

James Lewis and George Green didn’t lose a game in their men’s doubles win over Ben Rostaing and Toby Eldred.

And ladies Anita Duff and Katrin Turvey dropped just two games in two sets to Lesley Luton and Vicky Axe.

The mixed doubles games were a bit tighter with Turvey and Green beating Eldred and Axe 6-1, 6-4 and Duff and Lewis seeing off Rostaing and Luton 6-2, 6-3.