City of Peterborough Tennis Club too strong for Longthorpe in prestigious cup final
Hot favourites City of Peterborough beat Longthorpe convincingly in the final of the Don Brace Cup at Bretton Gate.
The Hunts and Peterborough Tennis League knockout competition involves two mixed matches, followed by two same sex doubles games and City won all eight battles convincingly.
James Lewis and George Green didn’t lose a game in their men’s doubles win over Ben Rostaing and Toby Eldred.
And ladies Anita Duff and Katrin Turvey dropped just two games in two sets to Lesley Luton and Vicky Axe.
The mixed doubles games were a bit tighter with Turvey and Green beating Eldred and Axe 6-1, 6-4 and Duff and Lewis seeing off Rostaing and Luton 6-2, 6-3.