Charity tennis tournament takes fundraising efforts for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice over £8500

The tournament was held alongside the Beer Festival at Bretton Gate.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
The City of Peterborough Sports Club’s annual charity tennis tournament has now raised over £8500 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice after another successful edition on Saturday (September 2).

The event, which was in its seventh year at Bretton Gate, saw 28 players take part and raised £465.

The previous six fundraisers have raised a total of £8200 combined.

Competitors in the Sue Ryder charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate.Competitors in the Sue Ryder charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate.
Competitors in the Sue Ryder charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate.
On the day, the victorious red team were made up of Ted Aldred (Captain), Ady Payne, Kayleigh Aladred and Pippa Callow.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a cause close to the heart of club official and former fire officer Ray McDonnell particularly after a former colleague passed away recently, spending his final days being cared for at Thorpe Hall.

Ray said: “It was a great event and I would like to thank everyone who came and also extend a special thank you to Helen Kingston- who is both a friend and am important member of Sue Ryder’s fundraising team- as she moves onto a new role.”

