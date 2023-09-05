Watch more videos on Shots!

The City of Peterborough Sports Club’s annual charity tennis tournament has now raised over £8500 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice after another successful edition on Saturday (September 2).

The event, which was in its seventh year at Bretton Gate, saw 28 players take part and raised £465.

The previous six fundraisers have raised a total of £8200 combined.

Competitors in the Sue Ryder charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate.

On the day, the victorious red team were made up of Ted Aldred (Captain), Ady Payne, Kayleigh Aladred and Pippa Callow.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a cause close to the heart of club official and former fire officer Ray McDonnell particularly after a former colleague passed away recently, spending his final days being cared for at Thorpe Hall.