By George! Two open titles for Green, while Leo roared to two over 45 final wins at City of Peterborough Tennis Club Championships

Mixed Open Double finalists, from the left, Fiona Frost, George Green, Thomas Blackburn and Rebekah Hatfield.

George Green picked up two open titles on City of Peterborough Tennis Club’s Finals Day at Bretton Gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green teamed up with Alex Parker to beat Laurence Maynard and James Lewis in straight sets in the men’s doubles and partnered Fiona Frost in the mixed doubles final where they saw off Thomas Blackburn and Rebekah Hatfield just as comfortably.

The men’s open singles title went to esteemed coach James Puttrell who required a champions tie break in a deciding set to pip Lewis. Puttrell had beaten number one seed Parker in the semi-final, again after a champions tie break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iva Taylor needed just two sets to win the ladies open singles final against Fiona Frost. Frost won the ladies doubles crown with Anne De Trojan against Anita Duff and Amy Miller-Fox in straight sets in the final.

Mixed Over 45 doubles finalists, from the left, JP Lamy, Anita Duff, Judy Dallas and Leo Shead.

The club also run over 45 competitions and the main man here was Leo Shead who won the men’s and mixed doubles titles with Colin Pummell and Judy Dallas respectively. JP Lamy lost in both finals with Mo Malkera and then Duff, but the mixed final was a thriller with Shead and Dallas triumphing 13-11 in a champions tie break.

Duff and Nicky Keir beat Lisa McDonough and Jenny Rice in two keenly-contested sets in the ladies over 45 doubles final.

RESULTS

Men’s Open Singles: James Puttrell beat James Lewis 6-4, 3-6, 10-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mens open doubles: Alex Parker & George Green beat Laurence Maynard & James Lewis 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Over 45 doubles: Colin Pummell & Leo Shead beat JP Lamy & Mo Malkera 6-4, 6-3.

Ladies Open Singles: Iva Taylor beat Fiona Frost 6-4, 6-2.

Ladies Open Doubles: Fiona Frost & Anna De Trojan beat Anita Duff & Amy Miller-Fox 6-2, 6-1.

Ladies Over 45 Doubles: Anita Duff & Nicky Keir beat Lisa McDonough & Jenny Rice 6-3, 7-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixed Open Doubles: George Green & Fiona Frost beat Thomas Blackburn and Rebekah Hatfield 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Over 45 Doubles: Leo Shead & Judy Dallas beat JP Lamy & Anita Duff 2-6, 6-3, 13-11.

Deeping celebrated a Hunts & Peterborough League Division One double by winning the mixed and men’s titles. City of Peterborough won the Ladies Division One title.

Hunts & Peterborough League

Mixed Champions: Division One: Deeping A. Division Two: Hemingfords A. Division Three: St Neots B. Division Four: St Neots A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies Champions: Division One: City of Peterborough A; Division Two: Buckden B. Division Three: David Lloyd. Division Four: Needingworth.

Men’s Champions: Division One: Deeping A. Division Two: City of Peterborough C. Division Three: Stamford B. Division Four: Papworth.