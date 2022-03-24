Top Yard boxers put on a dazzling show at the Performing Arts Centre

Proud father and coach Bilal Javed with son Adam.

The city youngsters competed in six bouts in a show hosted by the St Ives club and won five of them.

First up was Adam Javed (13, 44kg) in his first competitive bout and he produced a mature performance .

He followed the instructions from his coach/dad Bilal Javed, sticking to stiff jabs and a strong right hand to take a very well-deserved unanimous win against his St Ives opponent.

Jacbob Hussain and his proud father Shaz.

Jacob Hussain (44kg) was next. Hussain was busy and displayed skills beyond an 11-year-old winning on points against his Newark Boxing Academy opponent.

Mohammed Moosa (17, 57kg) tried hard to make it a hat-trick of wins, but he was up against a very strong, fit opponent from Spire ABC.

Both slugged it out, on par with skills and fitness, but Moosa’s opponent edged it with power and won on a very close split decision.

Bobby-James Harris was next up backed by some massive support in the crowd. This lad impresses with every performance and in only his third bout he showed plenty of heart after a 50/50 first round, and a change of tactics helped him win the final two rounds against another home boxer.

Top Yard coaches and boxers at St Ives.

Imraan Shirazi (16y, 51kg) was next and boxed beautifully displaying an array of skills in all three rounds to win a unanimous points verdict.

It was a very dominant, polished and classy performance with combinations and skills from the start that were just too good for his opponent from Willenhall.

Amat Jobe (20, 69kg) won a toe-to-toe thriller against an opponent from Spire BC unanimously on points, as superior work on the inside won the day.

Top Yard head coach Bilal Javed said: “There were outstanding performances from all the boys which showed the hard work the coaches and boxers are putting in is paying off.”