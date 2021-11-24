Shirazi shines in Boxing Cup competition and big weekend ahead for Brooks in Bristol
Top Yard Boxing Club’s teenage star Aamir Shirazi won a gold medal at an Olympic themed competition in Ilfracombe, Devon.
The 14 year-old Ken Stimson School student has quickly forged a tall reputation on the local circuit and now his name is known further afield.
Shirazi took part in the Barum Box Cup, a three-day Olympic style boxing event.
And he put on a typically classy performance in the 38.5kg final against Makyaha Windall from Bridlington ABC. Shirazi dominated in all three rounds to impress the 400-strong crowd and, more importantly, the judges to gain a unanimous points verdict.
Topyard clubmate Santino Harris came home from the same event with a bronze medal after losing his semi-final on a split decision. He boxed a tall well-schooled opponent Riley Isaacs from the famous Pinewood Boxing Club. This was a tough 40kg draw for Harris, but he boxed well to instruction in a fight that could have gone either way.
Top Yard coach Akif Shirazi said: “It was a long six-hour journey to Ilfracombe but it was worth it. It was a fantastic experience for these two lads who worked so hard together over the last few weeks preparing for this Box Cup.”
**Top Yard’s Freddie Brooks has a big National Youth pre-quarters fight in Bristol this weekend (November 27/28). Brooks (17) beat Michael Byrne from Devenport unanimously on points in the last round of the 60-64kg category. Coach Omar Ramzan said; “Freddie boxed well to instruction and showed great boxing IQ and fitness.”
**Top Yard also had Mohammed Moosa, Jacob Hussain and Lewis Burton boxing in Bedford. Moosa (17) was impressive securing a comfortable win making it two wins in two bouts. Hussain and Burton also delivered strong performances in their second skills bouts.