Shirazi shines in Boxing Cup competition and big weekend ahead for Brooks in Bristol

Aamir Shirazi with his gold medal.

The 14 year-old Ken Stimson School student has quickly forged a tall reputation on the local circuit and now his name is known further afield.

Shirazi took part in the Barum Box Cup, a three-day Olympic style boxing event.

And he put on a typically classy performance in the 38.5kg final against Makyaha Windall from Bridlington ABC. Shirazi dominated in all three rounds to impress the 400-strong crowd and, more importantly, the judges to gain a unanimous points verdict.

Santino Harris with coach Akif Shirazi.

Topyard clubmate Santino Harris came home from the same event with a bronze medal after losing his semi-final on a split decision. He boxed a tall well-schooled opponent Riley Isaacs from the famous Pinewood Boxing Club. This was a tough 40kg draw for Harris, but he boxed well to instruction in a fight that could have gone either way.

Top Yard coach Akif Shirazi said: “It was a long six-hour journey to Ilfracombe but it was worth it. It was a fantastic experience for these two lads who worked so hard together over the last few weeks preparing for this Box Cup.”

**Top Yard’s Freddie Brooks has a big National Youth pre-quarters fight in Bristol this weekend (November 27/28). Brooks (17) beat Michael Byrne from Devenport unanimously on points in the last round of the 60-64kg category. Coach Omar Ramzan said; “Freddie boxed well to instruction and showed great boxing IQ and fitness.”

**Top Yard also had Mohammed Moosa, Jacob Hussain and Lewis Burton boxing in Bedford. Moosa (17) was impressive securing a comfortable win making it two wins in two bouts. Hussain and Burton also delivered strong performances in their second skills bouts.

Freddie Brooks (centre) with his proud father and coach Omar Ramzan.