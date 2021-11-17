Shae shines to win the first National title in Police Boxing Club history and silvers for awesome Alfie and entertaining Emily

Police Club national finalists, from left, Emily Anderson, Shae Gowler and Alfie Baker.

The 15 year-old from Stanground triumphed in the England Boxing Junior Championship Final held at Hereford.

Fellow Police Club fighters Emily Anderson and Alfie Baker picked up excellent silver medals at the same event.

Gowler competed at under 52kg and beat England international Terence Brown from Derry ABC in his semi-final before seeing off John Wilson from the Phil Thomas School of Boxing.

Keanu Scowen.

Gowler was the underdog in both bouts, but didn’t let the fact Brown wore his England vest for the fight intimidate him. The local lad boxed brilliantly in every round with explosive inside combinations to claim a well earned comfortable points victory.

Gowler also dominated the final against a lad with a fantastic winning record. He won every internal clinch to take the first two rounds with ease and he cantered home in the final round despite Wilson going all out for the knockout he required.

Gowler is now ranked number one in the country at his age and weight.

Anderson (15) took on Millie Short in the Under 42kg development category final, an opponent she had beaten twice before. But it was third time lucky for Short who won a very close split points decision from the judges after an action-packed contest.

From the left, Police head coach Chris Baker, Shae Gowler, Alfie Baker and coach Vicki Baker.

Alfie Baker (14) took on Conor McCormack from the Chichester Boys Club in his final and he lost a tight contest on points when he wasn’t helped by some debatable officiating. It was still a great effort from Baker as McCormack is a previous National Schools champion and was hot favourite for the title.

The Police Club fighter started strongly with fantastic long power shots and quality three-punch combination, but he ultimately couldn’t sustain the pressure, even though his own corner though he’d done enough to win.

The Police Club boxers were keen to praise their coaching team of (head coach) Chris Baker, Vicki Baker, Mark Dane, Paul Goode, Tony Robb, Damien Stocks, Dean Baxter, Hannah May Anderson and Sharaz Khan as well as club sponsors Signature Suites, The Pizza House, Hearty’s of Peterborough, Barmach ltd, and The Brightfield Group.

EASTERN COUNTIES CHAMPION

Keanu Scowen, an 18 year-old Nene Park Academy student, won his Eastern Counties Final in Halstead.

The Peterborough Police fighter beat Sonny McElligott from March ABC in the 64kg youth development category.

Scowen was so dominant only the bell saved his opponent from a late stoppage with a comfortabl points win the official verdict.

McElligott was far more experienced than Scowen and did catch him with some shots early on, but he was eventually worn down by the consistency of the Police Club teenager.

Some heavy shots led to a standing eight count for the March man as Scowen booked his place in the pre-quarters in Bristol.

Also in Halstead Ryan Davies (22) from Yaxley boxed in an Eastern Counties semi-final against Tai Annan from the Spring Boxing Academy, Suffolk in the under 69kg senior development category.