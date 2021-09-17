Police lads beaten narrowly on points in national quarter-finals, explosive debut from Keanu

Reggie Baker with Vicki and Chris Baker.

Baker (12) lost 3-2 to a Hastings fighter, while Shirazi (14) went down to the competition favourite.

Police club boxer Keanu Scowen (17) enjoyed an excellent debut at the Halstead and Essex University show.

Scowen forced two standing eight counts before claiming a decisivce points win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Joe Baxter and Keanu Scowen (right).