Police lads beaten narrowly on points in national quarter-finals, explosive debut from Keanu
Eastern Counties Champions Reggie Baker and Aamir Shirazi from the Peterborough Police Club boxed brilliantly, but lost on split decisions in their National Schools quarter-final bouts in Tilbury at the weekend.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:00 pm
Baker (12) lost 3-2 to a Hastings fighter, while Shirazi (14) went down to the competition favourite.
Police club boxer Keanu Scowen (17) enjoyed an excellent debut at the Halstead and Essex University show.
Scowen forced two standing eight counts before claiming a decisivce points win.
Clubmate Billy Joe Baxter was at the same show and won his first round before his fitness gave way and he lost on points.