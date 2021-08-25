Police fighters win National Junior Boxing medals

Billy Baxter

Imraan Shirazi and Billy Baxter, who are both 16, reached the final of their events last year, but the pandemic halted the competition in its tracks.

Baxter had beaten the number one seed Prince Dubois from the famous Repton Club comfortably on points en route to the final.

Prince is the younger brother of Great Britain Olympian Caroline Dubois.

Imraan Shirazi

The Peterborough Police Boxing Club is based at Paston Farm Community Centre, Freston, Paston, Peterborough PE4 7XB.