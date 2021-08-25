Police fighters win National Junior Boxing medals
Two Peterborough Police Boxing Club members have finally picked up their National Junior Championship finalist medals for 2020.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:29 am
Imraan Shirazi and Billy Baxter, who are both 16, reached the final of their events last year, but the pandemic halted the competition in its tracks.
Baxter had beaten the number one seed Prince Dubois from the famous Repton Club comfortably on points en route to the final.
Prince is the younger brother of Great Britain Olympian Caroline Dubois.
The Peterborough Police Boxing Club is based at Paston Farm Community Centre, Freston, Paston, Peterborough PE4 7XB.
The club has over 300 members. Further information from 07921 095122.