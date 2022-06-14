Police ABC fighters leave GB Tri-Nations with medals

Alfie Baker left the Tri-Nations with a silver medal.

The Tri-Nations competition is an England Boxing international event with the best boxers from England, Scotland and Wales all competing to be crowned Great Britain champion.

Four home-grown talented boxers were selected for the GB Tri-Nations which took place this weekend in Barnsley, a huge achievement for an Eastern Counties club.

However, Emily Anderson, 16, from Hampton, was withdrawn due to no opponent available and Billy Baxter, 17, had to be pulled out due to injury.

There was a bronze in Barnsley for Shae Gowler.

Therefore 16-year-old Shae Gowler and Alfie Baker, 15, both from Stanground Academy School, went on to live their dream, having recently excelled in the National Championships.

Shae boxed five-time Scottish National Champion Nathan Lundie at 54kg, but didn’t let him steal the show as both were cautious of each other’s talent, not allowing opponents to get their rhythm.

Both threw quality counter punchers and a couple of good shots from Lundie allowed him to take the win.

But there was still a well-earned bronze medal for Shae.

Alfie’s opponent Dylan Flynn, fighting at 80kg, kept him working hard throughout the rounds.

Alfie was a clear winner in many eyes but the judges scored a 3/2 split in favour of his opponent.

However, Alfie left with a silver.