Jordan Gill (right) in action.

It meant the loss of Gill’s European featherweight title in his first defence and, for now at least, hopes of a world title fight. Spaniard Martinez, who was winning his fifth European title, will now challenge England’s Josh Warrington for his IBF crown.

Gill started well and showed some neat moves in a cagey opening round, but he was cut in the second round and never really recovered after he was knocked down for the first time in the third round.

Martinez needed no second invitation and he felled the Peterborough United fan again later in the round.

The end seemed nigh and it was. Gill went for broke, but Martinez was too strong and after two fourth round knockdowns the referee stopped the fight.

Gill also took his defeat on the chin. He said: “Stepped up to world class against a world class fighter and world class puncher, and just wasn’t good enough tonight. I did everything thing I could could in training and have no excuses. Got caught early and just didn’t recover. Absolutely gutted to lose my European title, but that is this sport. Sorry to let you all down, your support was amazing. I will try respond to you when I can.”