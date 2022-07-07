Joe Osman, Adam Janocka and Marcello Renda with Sarah Huebler at the Boxing Futures Gym at Yaxley

A Peterborough boxing gym is offering free sessions for adults with disabilities and their carers, asylum seekers, refugees and young people.

Boxing Futures, in Yaxley, opened in April this year and head coach Marchello ‘Chello’ Renda, 37, from Newborough, hopes by offering free sessions he can provide people the opportunity to get into the sport.

“I know what boxing can do for so many people if they get the opportunity to do so,” he said.

"We want to help people out and we’re in a position to do that.”

Chello started boxing when he was 15 years old before he turned professional at 18. Since then, he has competed in more than 40 professional fights.

"Boxing has been my life,” he said. “Once you walk through those doors the training does your mental health a world of good.

"It’s a release of endorphins that makes you feel good about yourself by giving you a sense of achievement.

"You meet new people and share experiences. It’s a safe place where people can come to train, work together and make new friendships and bonds.”

Free sessions for adults with disabilities and their carers will take place on Mondays from 1.30pm to 3pm, starting from July 4, at Crusader Court.

Sessions for asylum seekers and refugees will run for two hours on Tuesdays from 12pm to 2pm. Healthy eating and boxing sessions will also take place on Tuesdays from 3pm to 4.30pm.