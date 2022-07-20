Local mixed martial arts queen closes in on a title fight after a superb victory

Local fighter Louise Bennett moved closer to a title fight after a superb win in the world’s largest amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) show in Colchester.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:30 pm
Louise Bennett (right) in action in Colchester.
Bennett, who fights out of the success Yaxley-based Kingdom Club, won her first international MMA contest at the prestigious Cage Warriors event, thanks to a unanimous decision against Cammilla Bergstrom, an extremely tough Norwegian competitor.

Bennett took her record to 3-0 after going the distance for the first time in her career. It was her toughest test by far against a durable opponent who took some huge shots, but kept coming back for more. Some good judges reckon Bennett is ready to win her first title.

The Kingdom team is on fire lately recording wins in MMA and Muay Thai across the junior and adult teams plus coach AJ Jeffrey recently won a professional full contact kickboxing title.

