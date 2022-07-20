Local kickboxing queen closes in on a title fight after a superb victory

Louise Bennett (right) in action in Colchester.

Bennett, who fights out of the successful Yaxley-based Kingdom Club, won her first international contest at the prestigious Cage Warriors event, thanks to a unanimous decision against Camilla Bergstrom, an extremely tough Norwegian competitor.

Bennett took her record to 3-0 after going the distance for the first time in her career. It was her toughest test by far against a durable opponent who took some huge shots, but kept coming back for more. Some good judges reckon Bennett is ready to win her first title.

The Kingdom team is on fire lately recording wins in MMA and Muay Thai across the junior and adult teams plus coach AJ Jeffrey recently won a professional full contact kickboxing title.