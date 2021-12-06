Jordan Gill’s European title fight is off, but he will still be in action in Liverpool this weekend against a South American champion
Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill’s European featherweight title fight in Liverpool this Saturday (December 11) is off.
Champion Karim Guerfi pulled out due to illness and the fight is now likely to be rescheduled for January, 2022.
Gill will still be in action at the M & S Bank Arena against Alan Castillo, the South Ameircan champion Alan Castillo from Argentina in a bout over eight round.
Gill said: “I’m absolutely gutted, but I wish Karim a speedy recovery and hopefully we can get the fight on in 2022.
“I will still be fighting in Liverpool and my focus is to put on a show for all my supporters.”
Gill is a supporting act on the Conor Benn v Chris Algieri WBA Continental Welterweight fight with all fights live on the DAZN Boxing channel.
The 27-year-old Peterborough United fan has a professional record of 26 wins and one defeat in 27 bouts.