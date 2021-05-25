European title fight for Peterborough United fan Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill

Jordan Gill (right) in action against Cesar Juarez. Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

The date and venue for the fight have yet to be determined, but Posh fan Gill (26) dreams one day of fighting at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium. Gago has done most of his fighting in Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gago has held his European title since 2019, but he is 10 years older than his challenger. Gago, who has won 27 and lost three of his 31 professional bouts, retained his title after drawing with GB’s Gavin McDonnell in March.

Gill is ranked four in the World Boxing Association featherweight rankings after a classy showing in his last outing against tough Mexican Cesar Juarez to win the WBA International Featherweight belt.