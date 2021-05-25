European title fight for Peterborough United fan Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill
Chatteris boxer Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill is to fight champion Andoni Gago for the European Featherweight title.
The date and venue for the fight have yet to be determined, but Posh fan Gill (26) dreams one day of fighting at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium. Gago has done most of his fighting in Spain.
Gago has held his European title since 2019, but he is 10 years older than his challenger. Gago, who has won 27 and lost three of his 31 professional bouts, retained his title after drawing with GB’s Gavin McDonnell in March.
Gill is ranked four in the World Boxing Association featherweight rankings after a classy showing in his last outing against tough Mexican Cesar Juarez to win the WBA International Featherweight belt.
That took Gill’s record to 26 wins and one defeat in 27 professional bouts.