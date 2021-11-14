European title fight for Chatteris boxer and Peterborough United fan

Jordan Gill in action. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Gill, who is from Chatteris and keen on a fight one day at the Weston Homes Stadium, will take on Frenchman Karim Guerfi at the M & S Bank Arena. Guerfi (34) is a four-time European champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill said: “I’m buzzing for the biggest fight of my career against a great 4-time European champion.”

Guerfi won the European featherweight title in August beating Spaniard Andoni Gago on a split points decision.