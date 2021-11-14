European title fight for Chatteris boxer and Peterborough United fan
Peterborough United fan and boxing champion Jordan Gill will fight for the European Featherweight title in Liverpool on December 11.
Gill, who is from Chatteris and keen on a fight one day at the Weston Homes Stadium, will take on Frenchman Karim Guerfi at the M & S Bank Arena. Guerfi (34) is a four-time European champion.
Gill said: “I’m buzzing for the biggest fight of my career against a great 4-time European champion.”
Guerfi won the European featherweight title in August beating Spaniard Andoni Gago on a split points decision.
Gill (27) was last in action when winning the vacant WBA International featherweight title with a unanimous points decision against Cesar Juarez.