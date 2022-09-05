City bareknuckle boxer beaten in British title fight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Reffell (left) and Callan Harley

Reffell stepped in at late notice to challenge Scott McHugh at the O2 Arena in London and was outpointed after a quality five-round fight.

The three judges all scored for the champion from Leeds, but Reffell was in the fight until the final bell.

The Peterborough fighter rolled the dice when he accepted the fight.

McHugh is one of the top fighters on the BKB TM roster, a veteran of 10 hard fights, while Reffell was having only his third fight.

Reffell proved he belongs in British-title class with a gutsy showing.

He started fast and had his successes throughout the fight when he was able to get close to McHugh and unload punches on the inside.

As the fight went on, the pace slowed and that suited McHugh. He was able to put some room between himself and Harley and score with jabs and right-hand counters.

Reffell had his nose bloodied and was cut on his cheek, but stayed on the front foot until the final bell.

Also on the show, Callan Harley fought back from a second-round knockdown to draw with Pat Nash.

Harley was in charge until he shipped a right hand that dropped him and left the fight in the balance going into the last.