Chatteris boxer’s European title fight has a new date, big night at the O2 on Saturday for barekuckle debutant

Gill was due to take on champion Karim Guerfi in Liverpool in December, but the Frenchman pulled out because of illness.

Gill, from Chatteris, said: “This is the chance I have been waiting for. A win here will add to my Commonwealth title and will be a push towards my ultimate goal of a world title fight. With a win it will improve my world ranking and put me in an excellent position with all the major governing bodies.”

Gill, who is ranked in the top 10 by the WBA, will fight Guerfi on the undercard of the big world cruiserweight title gight between Lawrence Okolie and Michael Cieslak.

**It’s a big fight at the O2 on Saturday for 35 year-old Orton Goldhay man Martin Reffell. He makes his bareknuckle boxing debut against an as yet unnamed opponent in a fight that will be watched by 3,000 at the arena and by millions more on TV.