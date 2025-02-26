Burton boys lead super set of Top Yard Boxing Club results
London
Jim Burton (13) took on a home fighter from the famous West Ham Club in a 50kg contest in front of a big crowd.
Burton’s slick style allowed him to land clean jabs against an aggressive boxer and his ‘punch and move’ tactics earned him a unanimous points win.
Sudbury
Archie Broom (16) moved to up to 66kg and still showed his power to claim victory with a second-round stoppage. His opponent was unable to continue after sustaining a cut to the eye.
Broom used his range well and was explosive.
Hot prospect Martin Rocky Owen (11) was also in top form winning all three rounds in a 34kg contest. Rocky dominated from the start and showed exceptional skill and stamina at such a young age.
Ben Smith (13) impressed in a non-scoring skills bout.
Didcot
National Champion Ismail Arif (16) boxed at 50kg against an opponent who had twice the experience with 20 bouts.
Speed and fast hands enabled Arif to dominate the first two rounds. The third round was close as Arif started to tire, but he still had enough in the tank for a unanimous points win.
Andra Hoyland (13) was frustrated to lose a controversial fight against an older and heavier opponent with Top Yard coaches believing the home fighter should have seen points deducted. Hoyland delivered the cleaner shots, but was constantly held, smothered and pushed.
Patrick Connors (16) at 62kg took on a cross match and edged a very tough, toe-to-toe contest on points.
Westley Smith (16), fighting at 70kg, claimed an outstanding unanimous points win over a fighter who had only previously been beaten once.
Smith used his range well and kept it simple with straight powerful shots. He also matched his opponent when he threw the kitchen sink at him in a vain attempt to steal the verdict.
Dan Connors (10) did well in a skills bout and looks ready to join older brothers Jerry Mike and Patrick as accomplished Top Yard boxers.
Doncaster
Jim Burton was out again against a shorter, stocky 50kg front foot aggressive boxer,who fell into Burton’s game plan of back hand and right hooks. The classy Top Yard boy eventually won a unanimous points verdict.
Norwich
Jim’s cousin Lewis Burton (14) was also in action and won a terrific tussle. Burton threw a barrage of punches and forced a second round standing count against a brave opponent to win easily on points.
Billericay
Jerry Mike Connors (15) won a 51kg bout with 4 of 5 judges declaring him the points winner.
Connors boxed well off the back foot with good combinations in a close first round before pushing his opponent back in the second round and holding his own in a frantic final round.