Big-hitting Baker makes Peterborough Police Club history by lifting a national title

Alfie Baker jumps for joy after winning a national title.

The 15 year-old Stanground Academy student won gold at the National Open Class Junior Championships in Guildford in the under 80kg category.

Baker overcame a skilled fighter Dylan Burston from Bideford ABC in his semi-final, but dominated the bout thanks to a longer reach and some slick footwork to win unanimously on points.

Baker and Burston were widely regarded as the best two fighters in the event but the Police youngster was far from complacent in his final against Tomas Flynn from Knowsley Valley ABC in LIverpool.

Shae Gowler in action in Guildford.

Baker was carrying an elbow injury, but you wouldn’t have known it as he produced another dominant, classy display to again win unanimously on points.

Baker is now ranked number one in the country at his weight to the delight of his father, and police club coach, Chris Baker.

“This was one of the proudest moments of my life,” Baker senior said. “Alfie has worked so hard. He’s been in the boxing gym since he was a baby. He had reached three National Final stages and to claim the recognition he deserves on the fourth try was absolutely amazing. This was a proud moment for the club and all the coaches that have worked with the whole team.”

The Police club also picked up two silver medals through Shae Gowler and Emily Anderson who were both deemed unfortunate not to have won gold.

Police Club stars, from left, Shae Gowler, Alfie Baker and Emily Anderson at the National Championships.

Gowler (16) beat Ethan Allison from Bishop Aukland ABC in his under 54kg category on points after a terrific scrap, but he was undone by some fussy refereeing in the final against Adam Macca from Rumble ABC.

The fight was stopped after Gowler was forced to take two standing counts, both of which were unnecessary according to his coaches. Anderson (16) fought superbly, but was beaten in her final on a split decision by Ellie Traynor from Seacroft ABC.

“I honestly thought Emily had done enough,” Chris Baker said. “It was a great fight that could have gone either way though. Both girls left everything in the ring.”