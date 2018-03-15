Float Fish Farm is definitely a local fishery on the up

In such a relatively short space of time Float Fish Farm Fishery has established itself as one of the top commercial waters in the area thanks to the very hard work put in by the Hudson family.

They hope eventually to have a total of 16 lakes on the complex and this could make them one of the biggest and hopefully best in the area.

For now though they have a fine mix of match, pleasure and specimen lakes to offer fishermen and indeed lady anglers right across the area.

Home Lake was one of the first to be opened on the complex and there are around 14 pegs on this one. It holds a good head of carp including fish to 20lb.

There are a lot of other species too, including bream, roach and rudd.

Night fishing and 24-hour sessions are allowed on this lake and there are pegs that can accommodate bivvies too.

Horseshoe Pool has 24 pegs on it and is very popular with both matchmen and pleasure anglers.

In this pool the carp run to double figures but it’s full of small carp from 2lb to 6lb so it’s ideal for club matches.

I do like this lake as throughout the summer months you would be very unlucky not to get bites all day, be it on the pole, waggler or feeder.

A whole host of baits work well - pellet and paste, sweetcorn, casters and maggot. Just about anything works!

Two Islands is a bigger water and has around 36 pegs on it. It’s deep in places and that seems to be the draw for those that fish the regular midweek and Saturday open matches there.

It’s unlike any other match water in the area, even in the margins you could well find four feet of water close to the bank.

Those that fish the feeder love to cast over to the islands with a Method feeder and popped up pellets.

I love to fish a pellet waggler throughout the summer, as do alot of other anglers. It can be so effective and is ideal in matches if you don’t draw an island peg to cast to.

Kingfisher Pool is a cracking water for pleasure anglers. It’s deal for youngsters too and it’s full of smaller fish that can be caught on rod and line or the pole with maggot, corn and pellet all working well at most times of the day.

Wagtail Pool holds just over 20 anglers and is another venue ideal for clubs.

The hot pegs are at the far end but don’t let that put you off. I have seen huge weights taken from all around the lake.

A Method feeder seems to work well on this one although for pleasure anglers the pole works well with pellet and paste.

Sands Lake is a small intimate reed-fringed specimen water full of big carp, lots to 20lb and some much bigger too.

This water also holds some very big hard fighting catfish. For them you will need big, very big baits to tempt them.

At the bottom end of the fishery is the relatively new Lapwing Pool and this really is for those that are after specimen carp.

There are lots of doubles and a very good head of 20lb plus fish and if you put the time in on this water then you could well hook into the resident big boys, huge carp weighing up to 40lb.

There are only a few pegs on this one and the fishery have specific rules for the big fish waters so make sure you contact the fishery or head over to their website for all the details.

The fishery have also added a tackle shop with most of the leading brands in stock and like the fishery it is expected to expand dramatically over the next few years.

Float Fish Farm Fishery

Milk And Water Drove, Ramsey Road,

Peterborough PE7 3DZ

Contact Tel No: Dale on 07764 242731