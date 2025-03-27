Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking to revamp your beauty regimen for 2025 - a new perfume is not a bad place to start - so why not take inspiration from the scents favoured by the royal family?

If you are stuck for gift ideas this Mother’s Day (March 30), why not take inspiration from the Royal Family’s mums and treat your matriarch to a bottle of perfume worn by members of the monarchy?

A bottle of scent is a great choice when it comes to treating in the ladies in your life but with such an array of choice, it can be overwhelming deciding upon which one to buy. To whittle down the options, you could go for one given a royal seal of approval and to make it easier.

Here we’ve rounded up Kate Middleton’s favourite spritz, the Countess of Wessex’s wedding day scent, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to perfumes, meaning whatever your mother’s style and personality, you should be able to find at least one on the list that your mum will love this Mothering Sunday.

And while most of us simply can’t afford a wardrobe to match the royal family members’, copying their fragrances is a more affordable way to mimic something of their signature style. Of course there are no bottles on this list one might consider ‘cheap’ but for many, it is something you might be able to treat your mum to.

So, read on to discover the favourite fragrances of the women belonging to the British Royal Family...

Perfumes worn by the British Royal Family

Kate Middleton wears Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne

According to fashion publications Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire, the Princess of Wales’ signature scent is the popular Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne. Adding a special touch to her wedding day, candles infused with the scent were lit as she walked down the aisle.

Jo Malone describes the perfume as a “shimmering garden oasis” where “clementine flower sparkles over a heart of orange blossom and water lily, with warm undertones of orris and balsamic vetiver”. Sounds delightful and, despite its name, as per the flowery description, it’s definitely more of a floral bouquet than a citrus one.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears Oribe Côte d’Azur

A slightly more pricey option is Meghan Markle’s self-confessed favourite is Oribe Cote d’Azur. She once told The Express: “Fragrance is my favourite thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home.”

She did say she would alternate between a few scents but added, “I love Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum”. Ceated by one of the oldest French fragrance houses, the scent is described as having “sundrenched notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly Jasmin and sandalwood” its makers claim the perfume “embodies the glamour and heat of the legendary destination”, the Côte d’Azur.

The perfume is available from Cult Beauty priced at £121 for 75ml.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinbugh wears Romance by Ralph Lauren

A designer label often seen on the royals, it is the brand’s Romance perfume that was the Duchess of Edinburgh's choice on her wedding day. Described as “timeless, feminine and romantic”, it seems like a good choice too.

Ralph Lauren says their Romance Eau de Parfum combines “sensual, velvety woods with beautiful floral notes and comforting musks to create this unique modern floral”. They say the first impression is ‘sensual and warm’, before developing into the floral bouquet of rose, jasmine, and marigold creating a “timeless femininity”, finishing with base notes of “velvety soft woods, oak moss and seductive woods” to create a “long lasting and comforting sensuality”.

Romance is available from The Fragrance Shop website priced at £80 for 100ml to members or £100 for non-members.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears Hermès Calèche

It’s widely understood that the perfume Princess Anne has remained faithful to is Hermès Calèche. And, considering Anne’s love of all that is equestrian, it comes as little surprise to find out the presentation packaging comes adorned with an image of a horse and carriage.

The bottle too, is inspired by the lanterns of horse-drawn carriages, while the black cap is reminiscent of a riding hat. Described as a “very feminine blend” Calèche eau de toilette also benefits from “the joyfulness of citrus fruit to the modernity of aldehyde notes; from the floral heart embellished with ylang-ylang, rose and jasmine to the woody, chypre sillage” and is “underscored by the nobility of the iris”.

Hermès Calèche is currently on offer on the Sephora website priced at £102.70 for 50ml, down from £119.

Princess Diana wore First by Van Cleef & Arpels

In Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, he named First by Van Cleef & Arpels as the scent he most associated with his late mother, Princess Diana. The perfume was composed by Jean Claude Ellena in 1976 yet remains a classic to this day.

Inspired by the Snowflake High Jewellery collection, the fragrance is described as a “magnificent floral bouquet of jasmine” accented with “aromas of citrus fruits, spring and exotic flowers and woody scents” combining in a “tribute to the poetry of nature”.

First by Van Cleef & Arpels is available from My Origines website at the reduced price of £54.36 for a 100ml spray, reduced from £88.78.