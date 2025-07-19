1 . Take a spin on the witch's hat

They don't make them like they used to when it comes to playgrounds. Concrete tubes, vertiginous slides and steepling climbing frames, with no woodchip or rubber matting to cushion your fall, were all part of the fun back in the 70s, as, of course, was the witch's hat. Children had more freedom back then, too, with many recalling how they were able to stay out until the street lamps came on, without their parents worrying. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard