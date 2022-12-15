Our photos of fond moments at Whittlesey Wash stretch back over a decade

Ice skating on the Whittlesey Washes is a Fenland tradition dating back to the 19th century.

It is something that generations of Whittlesy folk have enjoyed during the winter months but the last time lucky skaters had the opportunity would appear to have been in 2018, when members of the Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Academy got some outdoor practice on the frozen flood plains.

Even though parts of the UK continue to be beset by snow and ice this week with minus temperatures overnight, it’s fair to say skating at the plains doesn’t happen too often these days.

Whittlesey Washes, also known as the Nene Washes, stores excess water from the River Nene and plays an important part in reducing the risk of flooding during combined high tides and high river flows.

It’s a large area of open land, surrounded by embankments, which act as a flood storage reservoir when high tides and high river levels coincide.

When this happens, the excess water is stored on land surrounded by embankments and then released back into the River Nene when the tide recedes.

