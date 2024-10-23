7 popular Christmas toys parents might have struggled to buy over the years

Published 23rd Oct 2024

This might bring back a few nightmares 🎅

Christmas might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but it the biggest trend each year can lead to some seriously frightful moments. While it may not involve running around physical stores to see if the must-have gift is on the shelves, instead hunting online, the latest trend can be hard to secure. 

And if you don’t want to leave your little ones disappointed, it might just get a little manic. We decided to dive back into the history books to dig out some of the best Christmas gifts that were crazy popular. 

You might have even had some of them on your list to Santa Claus back in the day. Do you have any horror stories when Christmas gift hunting, you can email me: [email protected]

Christmas toy crazes that made parents' lives havoc

1. Christmas toy crazes

Christmas toy crazes that made parents' lives havoc | Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Photo: Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Before becoming an icon to multiple generations through his appearances in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story movies, Mr. Potato Head made quite the splash in the 1950s. It was actually the first toy to be advertised on television in the US - and originally you had to find your own potato to use with the Mr. Potato Head feature.

If you grew up in the 1980s - or had kids at that time - you will definitely remember Cabbage Patch Dolls. While they were popular for a long time, it was the Christmas of 1983 when things got really crazy - especially over the pond in the US. Footage from the time shows huge queues and chaos in stores as shoppers tried to get their hands on them.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Transformers, which started its first cartoon series in 1984. By Christmas things had hit a fever pitch, with some reports of shoppers fighting to get their hands on popular toys based on the show.

