33 totally bodacious 80s photos taking you back to the decade of excess, from big hair to big personalities

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST

They were unapologetically loud, brash and full of colour.

These photos celebrate the best of the 80s - a decade when everything seemed bigger, from the hair and the shoulder pads to the phones.

They will take you back to the toys we loved, the fashions we rocked, and the cars we drove some 40 years ago.

The biggest TV personalities, sporting heroes and pop stars of the day also feature in this trip down memory lane.

Do you remember the lycra-clad ‘goddess’ who had us all working up a sweat, or the nappy-wearing duck with a falsetto voice who stormed the charts?

These nostalgic pictures also capture some of the biggest events of the 80s, including the Great Storm of 1987, which one forecaster famously failed to foresee.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If you enjoyed these images, you may like this look back at 80s school days.

Cilla Black, who hosted the hit dating show Blind Date from 1985 until 2003

1. Lorra, lorra laughs

Cilla Black, who hosted the hit dating show Blind Date from 1985 until 2003 | Getty Images Photo: Larry Ellis Collection

Photo Sales
School leavers working at Marks & Spencer in January 1980

2. M&S

School leavers working at Marks & Spencer in January 1980 | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales
Roller skater Leo Bull hitches a lift using a cable attached to a car in December 1980

3. Hitching a lift

Roller skater Leo Bull hitches a lift using a cable attached to a car in December 1980 | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Cabbage Patch Doll creator Xavier Roberts surrounded by the popular toys in December 1983

4. Cabbage Patch Dolls

Cabbage Patch Doll creator Xavier Roberts surrounded by the popular toys in December 1983 | Getty Images Photo: Bryn Colton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice