But shopping centres are a relatively new phenomenon in the UK, despite their obvious advantage of providing shelter from the vagaries of the British weather.

They only started springing up in significant numbers in the 60s, before their popularity boomed during the 1970s and 80s.

These photos take you back to those early days in the 70s and 80s, when shopping centres were still new and exciting.

Back then they were mostly located within town and city centres, too, before the boom in out-of-town shopping centres, charged with killing off the country’s high streets.

This retro photo gallery shows shopping centres around the UK during the 1970s and 80s, many of which had just opened when these pictures were taken.

Most of the shopping centres pictured are still going strong all these years later, albeit with a few name changes.

But some look very different today, and the shops within have changed considerably, with Debenhams, BHS, C&A and Woolworths among the many casualties.

As well as the shopping centres and the stores they contained, these photos capture some special visitors, from royalty in the form of Prince Philip and Princess Anne to the then ubiquitous duo Keith Harris and Orville.

1 . Queensgate Inside Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in 1982, showing British Home Stores and Etam | Heritage Images via Getty Images

2 . Eldon Square Eldon Square Shopping Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, in 1987, with the Bainbridge department store's cafe in the pod on stilts in the centre | Getty Images

3 . Houndshill A giant Champagne cork pops as Mayor Collin Hanson opens Blackpool's Houndshill shopping centre in 1980 | Submitted