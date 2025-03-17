You can win this £72,000 Aston Martin for just 19p - but you need to be quick

BOTB's latest prize draw is this stunning Aston Martin Vantage V8 | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The latest BOTB promotion is an incredible sports car - and tickets are selling really quickly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 503bhp, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, this menacing motor can get from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds.

It's also one of the most beautiful cars on the road, with curves sculpted by British designers, and a connection to the legend of James Bond.

With gleaming black paint, black wheels, and a black leather interior, this Aston Martin Vantage V8 certainly makes a bold statement - and it's a prize up for grabs with dream car giveaway company BOTB.

The 2019 car has covered just 35,000 miles | BOTB

Tickets for a car of this value would usually cost a few pounds, but this is a promotional prize draw, so you could enter for just 19p.

You can buy a maximum of 600 tickets per person, and nearly half of the entries have already been sold. There's also only a couple of days left to enter, so be quick if you want to win this car.

And if you were lucky enough to be the winner, you don't actually have to take the car as a prize - you can instead opt for a £50,000 cash alternative. Which should be just enough money to buy a white one with.

To enter, click here to buy tickets and read the rules, and make sure you're quick, because it's likely to sell out soon.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting _GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133