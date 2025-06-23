Solenco Life has launched new products aimed at helping you get the best out of a bottle of wine | Solenco

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Serving wine at its perfect temperature is no longer just for sommeliers. These two clever Solenco Life gadgets promise fuss-free, flavour-filled pours every time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Putting your feet up with a good glass of wine really is one of life's luxuries. And you don't need to be a sommelier to know that a good glass of wine needs to be served at the right temperature.

Sure, you can pop it in the fridge, but it's likely to be too cool in there for red wine, and not cool enough for white wine.

Wine temperatures vary with varieties, but general guidance suggests a white wine should be served between 7C and 10C, while most red wines should be served between 12C and 18C. Champagne and sparkling wines are best from 5C to 7C. Try getting that sort of precision from your fridge.

Thankfully, technology is on hand to help you achieve the perfect pour, and to get the best out of your wine.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been testing two new products that aim to do just that.

Solenco Life Precision Bottle Wine Cooler

The Precision Wine Cooler is designed to take any 70cl bottle of wine and maintain its temperature perfectly | Selenco

A glass of Champagne is the ultimate indulgence, and if you're going to treat yourself to a decadent bottle of fizz, you really should do it justice by serving it at the perfect temperature.

And then, once it's opened, it needs to be kept in those ideal conditions, so you know you can enjoy every sip consistently.

Solenco's precision cooler is designed to sit on kitchen worktops, or as a conversation piece on a dining table, and hold your bottle at an angle that shows it off, while keeping it at at the optimum temperature.

A touch-sensitive display on a panel below the base of the bottle gives you precise control over the temperature, and classy ambient lighting showcases it while it gently cools, giving an indication of the temperature.

The digital display makes it a doddle to use | Solenco

It's designed to accommodate standard wine or Champagne bottles, which are enveloped by delicate rubber flaps, and it makes very little noise in use.

It can take a while to reach the correct temperature, but it lets you know with a beep when you're there, and bear in mind it won't warm up a bottle - so if you're outside hoping for a perfect red wine on a cold day, you'll be stuck at ambient temperature.

But who drinks a red wine outside on a cold day?

Overall, it's a lovely product, very nicely made, and easy to use. A perfect centrepiece at a party.

Solenco Life Precision Wine Cooler with Integrated Decanter

Decanters are the best way to serve a red wine | Solenco

Aerating your wine as it's poured brings out the best in any still wine, especially deep, flavoursome reds. And this cooler has a built-in aerator.

It's a decanter and cooler all in one, so you pour your wine out of its original bottle and pour it from the glass part of the unit.

Decanters are a lovely way to serve wine, and I love the fact that this one has a tech twist. It's quite the showstopper.

The controls are easy to use, and there's no fiddly setup involved, just pour in your wine, wait for the reading to stabilise, and it'll remain at your desired temperature until you've finished the last drop.

The built-in aerator wakes up the flavours and aromas | Solenco

As with the Precision Wine Cooler, it's better as a temperature maintainer - don't expect it to chill a bottle down without a long wait, but if you're keen on wine being served at its best, this is a perfect gadget for you.

Aerators can wake up a mediocre wine, and they'll always ensure a decent bottle gets its best possible showing, so even without the cooling function it's a really nice addition to any entertaining space.

But the fact you'll be able to sip away with the confidence that every drop you pour will be in its perfect serving condition, just adds a new element to a dinner party.

It's another product for the fussiest wine drinkers out there but, let's face it, we probably all know one - and that's why this is probably an ideal gift.