We've found a £200 dual-drawer air fryer for just £69.99 in Amazon's daily deals

The Russell Hobbs Dual Basket Air Fryer is a bargain at £69.99 | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted another remarkable air fryer deal on Amazon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top-of-the-range, branded air fryers with twin drawers usually come at a price. Take Ninja's Foodi Max range, for example. The top models can cost £269.99, and even when they're on sale they rarely drop below £200.

This one, by Russell Hobbs, seems quite fairly priced at £199.99. It hasn't quite got the features to match up to a Ninja, but it does have a digital touchscreen, eight presets, a dual 4.25-litre capacity and even a clever sync mode to match up the cooking times on either side.

So it has all the key features the Ninja air fryer has, but Amazon has just knocked a remarkable 65% off the price. And that means it's £69.99 for a limited time only.

Dual drawer air fryers allow you to sync up your cooking times to ensure your portions are ready together | Amazon

And that makes it superb value for money. Sure, it might not have the iconic appeal of a flagship Ninja air fryer, but it'll certainly do a decent job of cooking up a family meal.

It's also quite compact, as far as dual-drawer air fryers go. The drawers are narrow but deep, and a lot of its bulk is in its height and depth, so it's perhaps a more convenient size for smaller kitchens.

Customers who have bought them have left mostly positive reviews about its cooking performance, although a few were disappointed that there's no way to join the baskets together, which seems a fair criticism.

It has to be said though, if you're quick enough to catch the deal and get this air fryer for £69.99, it's got to be worth a punt. It's one of the biggest branded air fryer savings we've seen, and it's likely to sell out quite quickly.