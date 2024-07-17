Ring Video Doorbell by Amazon that’s among the offers | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Video doorbell bargains for under £50 in Amazon Prime Day as tech brands battle for shoppers - here’s the biggest savings you can make

Video doorbells are trending among the Amazon Prime Day sales as shoppers make the most of competition between tech firms. Prices have plummeted to below £50 for many of the home security products and we highlight some of the biggest savings on offer.

Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbells is going head to head with Blink, Reolink, Hiseeu and more. There’s only hours left to bag big savings, many half price deals, as Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday July 17.

The deals are only for Prime members. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime. Click here.

Here’s some of the biggest price cuts that have been trending over the past 24 hours since Amazon Prime Day begun.

Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell discounts

Amazon’s own product is being pushed heavily among Prime Day promotions. Among them is the 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell by Amazon. This wireless video doorbell security camera with a 1080p HD video is battery-powered, has night vision and two-way talk system and works with Alexa.

With a 4.5 out of 5 rating from nearly 83,000 reviews, it’s an Amazon Choice deal with 50% off, slashing the price from £99.99 down to £49.99 here.

Kim Hutchinson was the mainly positive reviews and said: “Great camera, works well, the sound is good, live view just what I wanted.” Those less happy were unhappy with it not being able to store videos locally and had alert issues.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus by Amazon

There is also the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus by Amazon that also has a wireless video doorbell camera but this time with improved 1536p HD video plus a head-to-toe view and colour night vision.

It’s got a 4.5 rating out of 5 too from around 2,600 customers. Normally £121.99, this version has a 31% saving taking the price down to £89.99 here.

Reviewers are pleased with how easy it is to set up and talk of it being an “upgrade” in terms of better night vision and picture quality. Lou criticised the model saying: “The motion detector is hit and miss even when someone walks through the door. The battery has gone flat twice and we’re only on week five.”

For something more advanced, there is also an offer on the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Plug-In by Amazon that has an outdoor security camera 1080p HD Video, two-way talk system and night vision along with LED spotlights and a siren as an alternative to CCTV. Normally £149.99, it has 33% off, taking it down to £99.99 here.

XTU video doorbell for under £50

Over 4,000 reviews give it an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many call it a “quality item” that’s “great value for money”, and it is even called “brilliant” and “fabulous”. Criticisms included how long it takes to charge.

Hiseeu video doorbell discount

The Hiseeu 1080P HD Video Doorbell is at the £50 price mark after a 16% discount. This smart piece of tech with two-way audio, PIR motion detection and night vision is usually £59.99 but now £50.31 here.

It saves everything to cloud and customers have given it a 4.4 rating out of 5 from 65 reviews. Vinny was pleased and said: “Picture is extremely clear. Alerts are instant. This is as good, if not better than some if the named brands.” Shopper Peter Lane added: “No monthly charges as works from your WiFi. Easy to set up, good quality pictures.”

Criticism were over someone finding it fiddly to install and another having problems with the bell ringing.

Half price Blink video doorbells

Blink is also offering 50% off in Prime deals including for the Blink Video Doorbell with two-way audio and HD video. It works with Alexa and shoppers can bag it for £29.99 today instead of £59.99 here.

The weather resistant video doorbell has got a 4.1 out of 5 rating from over 20,000 Amazon customer reviews. Positives are on how it doesn’t have wires and is easy to set up.

Those critical of the product moan about sound quality and not being able to watch footage in real time. Aaron said: “The inability to view the camera live while motion is detected / during recording until the recording period is over and the cooldown period is activated, is a major drawback. This defeats the primary purpose of having a doorbell camera, as immediate access is crucial for security.”