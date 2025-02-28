The Bose QuietComfort SC normally cost over £300 | Amazon

This might be the cheapest way to buy a set of high-end headphones for quite some time

Any audiophile worth their salt will tell you that if you want the best sound quality while you're on the move, you need to forget earbuds and go for full headphones.

They can house bigger drivers, so there will be far more depth to the audio, and the way they cup your ears makes a massive difference to the noise-cancelling technology they offer.

They'll contain bigger batteries, many people find them more comfortable, and they fit more securely.

Headphones fit more securely than earbuds, and offer better sound quality | Amazon

Sure, they are obviously bulkier and they're far from discreet, but they're still the best option for getting the most out of your music.

And the same audiophiles will tell you that a brand to buy if you're serious about sounds is Bose.

While it's never been the most affordable option, Bose is the stuff of legend in the consumer audio world, because of its exquisite build quality and high-end sound technology.

And that's why there's likely to be an audible buzz of excitement over the company's latest spring sale.

Tech built in includes noise cancelling and 24-hour battery life | Amazon

These cans sit at the top end of Bose's headphone spectrum, usually costing £319.95 - but the spring sale deal brings them down to just £189.95.

That gets you a set of headphones that pack in some of the best Bose tech, including the legendary noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, adjustable equaliser, an app with customisation options, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

They're incredibly comfortable, reasonably lightweight, and you can have any colour you like as long as it's black.

It's a discount of 41%, and delivery is also free. The offer is also on Amazon, and a few other stores such as Currys.

None of these outlets say when the offer will expire, but hopefully with a spring sale we might see the deal last through March, at least.

That said, it will only last as long as the stocks do so, if you fancy a set, grab one before it becomes a scramble.