The cheapest deals for PS5 and Xbox consoles are cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The best deals in the Black Friday sales have cut the price of a current generation gaming console to cheaper than that of a high end air fryer.

The humble air fryer has become a staple of the Black Friday sales but Amazon has cut the price of an Xbox to just £200 and a PS5 for just £309 to bring the prices down to the lowest ever level for the games consoles.

Playstation and Xbox consoles are at an all time low price for Black Friday 2024 but shoppers who want to buy a range-topping console like the new PS5 Pro may want to keep their wallet closed this year.

The new PS5 Pro was announced last week and promises more performance for the biggest new game launches. That will include the likes of GTA6 and better processing power, improved graphics and a leap in performance will be welcomed for what will be one of the biggest game launches of all time.

Unfortunately the PS5 Pro also costs £689 and Black Friday discounts on the consoles are rare. You can get deals on trading in your previous consoles to knock around £200 off the price with some retailers but is a mid-life update really worth the huge cost?

Instead the best Black Friday deals can be found on the entry-level consoles. They are still capable of playing all of the bigger games and with the PS6 and new Xbox only expected to arrive in 2028 onwards, the current generation of consoles have a lot of life left in them.

They are also ultra cheap for Black Friday. The Xbox Series S is priced at under £200 for Black Friday, which is cheaper than the latest double stacked Ninja Air Fryer. The deal is for the 512GB version of the console that does not come with a disc drive, but it is £50 cheaper than the retail price for the console.

Similarly the PS5 is now at its lowest price ever. The Slim Digital version is just £310 in the Black Friday Amazon sale, down from £380 and the cheapest price we have ever seen the console. You can get that deal here.