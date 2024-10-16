Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The exact price you should wait for before buying a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch is a favourite for Black Friday bargain seekers. The handheld console allows you to play Nintendo’s biggest titles on the go.

Available in standard Switch, upgraded OLED and affordable Lite versions, the Nintendo Switch has been one of the best-selling handheld consoles of all time and is a serious contender to more heavyweight gaming systems including the PS5 and XBox.

However, there are now a couple of competitors in the handheld market place and with a new Nintendo Switch likely to arrive in 2025 there may be a bargain to be had for Black Friday this year.

Deals are expected to arrive from November with the best discounts taking place on Black Friday itself on 29 November. Whether you’re after a Nintendo Switch, a Steam Deck or an Asus ROG Ally here are all of the best ways to get a deal in time for Black Friday.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

The Nintendo Switch will be heavily discounted for Black Friday 2024. This is because Nintendo are expected to launch the much-anticipated Switch 2 midway through next year and that means the standard Switch, the newer Switch OLED and the Switch Lite will all be discounted in 2024.

It may not be the newest games console but it is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Fuelled by the success of titles ranging from Mario Kart to Animal Crossing, the Switch is one of the best handheld consoles of all time. Using an innovative detachable controller setup, it is also one of the best multi-player options.

If you are keeping your eye out for a Nintendo Switch for Black Friday I would suggest you look for an OLED one. It has enhanced battery life and a better screen that can be enjoyed in even sunny conditions. Usually priced at around £300, the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are likely to drop the price below £250 for the first time.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is available for £300 on Currys here. The Black Friday deals have not arrived yet but you can get an OLED Switch on Amazon’s refurbished section for £260 if you cannot wait for the deals to drop.

The best Steam Deck Black Friday deals

The Steam Deck is an incredible bit of kit. Steam is the PC-based software that allows you to download and play games on your PC. The wishlist feature and the regular Steam sales means that you often end up with a huge number of games in your library.

The Steam Deck allows you to play those games on a hand held device for the first time. This means even the most graphics-heavy games such as Hogwarts Legacy can be played on the move using a Steam Deck.

If you already have a PC and enjoy gaming on that, the Steam Deck is the best option. It is more powerful than the Switch so can play more games. But you do not get Nintendo exclusives.

Expect the 256GB version to drop below £400 for the first time. The 512GB version often drops below £430 and if that starts to move towards £400 it represents a Black Friday bargain.

You can buy the Steam Deck here.

The best Asus ROG Ally Black Friday deals

The Asus Rog Ally is the more direct competitor to the Steam Deck as it also focuses on allowing you to play PC games on the move. It runs on Windows and the big selling point at launch was the much improved scheme over the Steam Deck. Steam fixed that issue with the OLED version of its console but the ROG Ally is still a major competitor.

It is also slightly more expensive at £500 but you can expect that to drop to around £450 for a real Black Friday bargain. Even at £460-£470 the ROG Ally represents excellent value thanks to its processing power, brilliant screen and battery life.

You can get £100 off the Asus ROG Ally here.